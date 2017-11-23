Milwaukee Brewers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Brewers Interested in Pitcher Jake Arrieta

(Photo: Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park, Sept. 4, 2017.

Looks like the Milwaukee Brewers are getting ready to make a splash in free agency.

With Jimmy Nelson set to miss a good chunk of the 2018 season due to a shoulder surgery, the Brewers are in need of starting pitching help and it seems that they have set their sights on one of the top arms on the free agent market.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Brewers have expressed interest in signing former Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta.

Arrieta's pitching mechanics drew a lot of unwanted attention when he made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2010, but he has gone on to win the 2015 National League Cy Young award as a member of the Cubs.

Arrieta also won the 2016 World Series with the Cubs.

In 30 starts last season, the All-Star pitcher went 14–10 with a 3.53 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.22 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also had 163 strikeouts and 55 walks in 168.1 innings pitched.

Brewers have never been big spenders on the free-agent market, but that could change this year if they sign Arrieta.

"The Brewers are in an uncharacteristically strong position to spend given their lack of long-term payroll commitments and given that some more traditionally big-spending teams aren't likely to pursue top-line starters," Steve Adams wrote in his column for MLB Trade Rumors.

"We've not yet seen a David Stearns-led front office play the role of an aggressive offseason shopper on either the free-agent or trade market thus far, but it seems reasonable to expect that the Brewers will make a number of win-now moves this offseason," he added.

Arrieta turned down the Cubs' $17.4 million qualifying offer for 2018 last week. That means the Brewers will have to give up their third-highest pick if they sign him.