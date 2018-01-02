Milwaukee Brewers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Eyeing Free Agent Pitcher Alex Cobb

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Alex Cobb began his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Chicago Cubs have been regarded as the favorites to land free agent starting pitcher Alex Cobb in the past few weeks, but they are about to face a little competition for his services.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Milwaukee Brewers have been in touch with Cobb's representatives recently, but nothing is imminent.

"While this does not mean the Milwaukee Brewers are close to signing Cobb, it at least shows there is still activity in this front office. It could be nothing more than due diligence. GM David Stearns could merely be letting Cobb's agent know if the price drops to a certain range that there is interest," David Gasper said in his column for Reviewing the Brew.

"Cobb would be biggest free agent signing for the Brewers this winter if talks progress. Depending on the contract he signs, it could be the largest in franchise history. But none of that is a guarantee," he added.

Morosi has also noted that the Cubs remain one of the favorites for Cobb due to his relationship with their new pitching coach, Jim Hickey. But as mentioned by Gasper, Brewers assistant general manager Matt Arnold used to be a part of the Tampa Bay Rays organization as well.

The Brewers could really use someone like Cobb on their roster next season because starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson's expected to miss a significant amount of time after he underwent labrum surgery in Sept. 2017.

However, the Brewers have to spend a lot to land him because many believe that he wants a deal similar to the five-year, $80-million contract Mike Leake received two years ago.

Cobb went 12–10 with a 3.66 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.22 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) in 29 starts last season. He also had 128 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched.