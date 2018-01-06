Milwaukee Brewers MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in a Reunion With Lorenzo Cain

(Photo: Reuters/H. Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports) Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) hits a single that scores a run in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of the 2014 ALCS playoff at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Oct .11, 2014.

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently facing a logjam in the outfield with top prospects Brett Phillips and Lewis Brinson waiting for the chance to make a name for themselves in the majors behind six-time All-Star left fielder Ryan Braun, center fielder Keon Broxton and right fielder Domingo Santana.

However, they seem to be exploring the possibility of adding one more outfielder via the trade market, and this person happens to be one of their former players who came up through their farm system.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers have shown interest in acquiring free agent center fielder Lorenzo Cain, and he added that it's possible they may ship one of their current outfielders to another team for a starting pitcher.

That makes sense. Other pundits have also mentioned the possibility of trading away one of their outfielders in previous reports, and the club has been eyeing some of the top pitchers in the market for some time now. If they can't sign a starter, the Brewers may decide to acquire one via trade instead.

"Milwaukee has been tied to virtually every top starter on the market to varying degrees, ranging from Arrieta and Lynn earlier in the offseason to Cobb shortly before the New Year. If GM David Stearns and his staff have deemed asking prices for free agency's most meaningful rotation upgrades too sizable, there's logic to spending on Cain and then utilizing organizational depth to fortify the starting corps. That, of course, assumes Cain can be had at a more reasonable price point," Steve Adams wrote in his column for MLB Trade Rumors.

Cain was drafted by the Brewers back in 2004 and the club gave him his first taste of the majors in 2010. He would not stay there in Milwaukee for long, though, because he was traded to the Kansas City Royals as part of the Zack Greinke deal in December 2010.

Cain would develop into one of the best outfielders as a member of the Royals and he helped the club capture the World Series title in 2015. The Royals wanted to bring him back, but he rejected their qualifying offer back in November.