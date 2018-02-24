Milwaukee Brewers To Impress The Crowd This Season With Improved Team

Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports National League catcher Jonathan Lucroy (20) of the Milwaukee Brewers during workout day before the MLB All-Star Game at PetCo Park, July 11, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that the Milwaukee Brewers may be gunning for the win considering the starting team that they are expected to showcase and secret weapons they have stored in the bullpen. Further reports also revealed that the Brewers intended for this to happen, especially since they have increased monetary investments for the sports they love.

According to reports, given the data on the Milwaukee Brewers, analytics are expecting them to show off stellar performance and glowing records this year in baseball. For instance, the team is expected to improve the offense that they have, despite the fact that the pitching lineup may not be on par in terms of excellence. Regardless, the culmination of the efforts of the team and their coach and managers will yield numerous runs, while the pitches are expected to step up their game once the season begins. Considering that the Brewers have a little over five weeks to prepare for the season, the fans are expecting them to load up with even more surprises.

While the Brewers are busy beefing up their team, there is already one unlikely diamond in the bullpen in the form of Hernán Pérez, who has been lauded multiple times for his versatility.

"I've talked to Hernán about this and every year he's on the team, you say 'I don't really know how this will work.' But when you play seven positions, it works," Brewers' manager Craig Counsell told Journal Sentinel. "You don't have to have it figured out with him. I don't, and I don't have to because he can cover you in a lot of spots. What I can assure you is, there will be needs at those spots at some point of the season. That's really what his role is: to not know what your role is but know that you can cover all of those spots."

