Milwaukee Bucks Guard Jason Terry Expected to Miss Up to Two Weeks Due to Calf Strain

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry is going to be out for a while after he sustained a calf injury midway through the fourth quarter in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Terry underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam the following day and he was diagnosed with a left calf strain. The veteran guard is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks while he recovers.

This is the same type of injury that former Bucks center Greg Monroe suffered earlier this season.

"It's the same as Moose, (so) it's probably around the same time frame," Bucks head coach Jason Kidd said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "I would say two weeks, I'm guessing," he continued.

Terry didn't play much earlier in the season, but he has been logging significant minutes lately before he got hurt. He is only averaging 1.5 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in a little over 11 minutes per game this season.

The 19th-year veteran is also shooting a career-worst 31.6 percent from the field, and he has made only 8.3 percent of his three-point attempts this season. Those are atrocious percentages for a player who has always been known for his outside shooting.

Terry will now join Jabari Parker (anterior cruciate ligament tear rehab), Matthew Dellavedova (left knee tendinitis) and Mirza Teletović (left knee surgery) on the sidelines. He has only appeared in 10 games thus far.

Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Liggins should see their playing time increase a bit in Terry's absence.

Meanwhile, Dellavedova still isn't close to making a return, but he has been making steady progress lately. On Monday, he said that "the light at the end of the tunnel is getting a bit brighter."

"If he says the light is bright hopefully that's a good sign," Kidd said, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "He had a good workout today and we'll see how he feels tomorrow," he added.