Milwaukee Bucks NBA Roster News: Mirza Teletović Denies He's Retiring Due To Pulmonary Emboli

Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletović is not ready to call it a career just yet.

The Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel had recently claimed that the Teletović's career was over due to pulmonary emboli, which in layman's term meant he had blood clots in both lungs, but the Bosnian forward has refuted the report.

"A post came out saying that I'm retiring," said in a video posted on his official Instagram account, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I just want to say to you guys that I'm not. I'm still taking the medication; I have some more time to drink it. Recovery's going great. Have a good day," he continued.

Of course, Teletović will still have to receive medical clearance to resume basketball activities, so his future remains uncertain.

Teletović was originally placed on the shelf after he underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee in November, but the team's physicians soon discovered that he has been dealing with a potential career-threatening condition as well.

It is interesting to note that the veteran forward also dealt with pulmonary emboli during the 2014-15 season, and he was sidelined for the remainder of that season.

Teletović has only appeared in 10 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and one assist in under 16 minutes per contest. He also shot 43.9 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty has declined to talk about the rumor, but he has noted that he kept tabs on Teletović's progress.

"(I) always talk to the guys," Prunty said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I've known him, shoot, for years. We go back to Brooklyn, so obviously for sure, always talk to him and see how he's doing, see how his family is, make sure he's doing OK, what he's doing, all those things," he added.