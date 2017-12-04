Milwaukee Bucks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Bucks Interested in Acquiring DeAndre Jordan

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports) LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Tarik Black (28) during the NBA game at the Staples Center, Jan. 14, 2017.

The Milwaukee Bucks seem to be making a push to acquire Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

According to the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel, the Bucks have entered win-now mode after they acquired guard Eric Bledsoe in a trade with the Phoenix Suns last month. Now they are looking to bolster their frontcourt by adding one of the league's premier defensive anchors.

However, the Bucks will have to give up a lot if they want to acquire Jordan because the Clippers are targeting Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and John Henson in return, per Woelfel.

"The Clippers, I've been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them," Woelfel said in his report.

That's a steep price for a player who could leave in free agency after the season.

Woelfel also said the Bucks have expressed interest in Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, and the Suns' Tyson Chandler is an option as well. However, both players are nowhere as good as Jordan.

In 21 games this season, Jordan is averaging 10.1 points, 14.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while playing in a little over 32 minutes per game. He is also shooting 66.4 percent from the field and a career-best 59.6 percent from the free throw line.

Jordan's scoring numbers are down this season because Chris Paul is no longer there to throw lobs at him, but he's still one of the most athletic big men in the league.

The veteran center would be a good addition for the Bucks. The question is, will the Clippers move him this early in the season?

"When asked if he thought the Clippers would be inclined to deal Jordan anytime soon, a source said, 'Who knows what the Clippers will? The trading deadline isn't until February, but they know they're not going anywhere this season. They're going to be making a lot of changes. They're rebuilding,'" Woelfel said.