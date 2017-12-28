Milwaukee Bucks NBA Trade Rumors: Team in the Market for a Center

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the second half at Staples Center, March 15, 2017.

The Milwaukee Bucks managed to solidify their backcourt when they acquired guard Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns in early November, but in the process, they had to part ways with veteran center Greg Monroe.

Monroe might not be an elite rim protector, but one could argue that he was vastly underrated during his stint with the Bucks because he was actually their most consistent low post player.

With him gone, they had to rely on John Henson and Thon Maker. Unfortunately, both players have been inconsistent at best and All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo even had to log minutes at center since Monroe left.

So it probably shouldn't come as a surprise when reports started coming out linking the Bucks with centers who might be available for trade.

All-Star center DeAndre Jordan was mentioned as a potential trade target in a report by the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel earlier this month, and this week, Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee's name came up as well.

It's safe to say that more names are going to be added to the list in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. In fact, NBC Sports' Kurt Helin has reported that the Bucks have reached out to just about every team with a center who could be available for trade.

"This isn't a surprise, the only question is which guy they land — the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan or someone farther down the pecking order. (The question with Jordan may be if the Bucks can re-sign him as he is a free agent next summer.) The Bucks are wisely doing their due diligence, calling every team that might have an available center — Brook Lopez with the Lakers, his brother Robin Lopez with the Bulls, the Knicks Willy Hernangomez, heck even Memphis' Marc Gasol (who is not available right now)," Helin said.

The Bucks are expected to add a center before the trade deadline. The question is, who will they acquire?