Milwaukee Bucks Roster, Injury News 2017: Mirza Teletović to Miss Four Weeks Following Arthroscopic Knee Surgery

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports) Mirza Teletović (35) shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, April 7, 2016.

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to play without one of their key reserves for a while.

The team has announced that veteran forward Mirza Teletović had arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee on Tuesday and he's expected to be out for four weeks while he recovers.

Dr. David Altchek performed the surgery on Teletović at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasach was also present during the procedure.

Teletović hasn't played since the Bucks' 124–119 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 7. The Bosnian forward averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and an assist in just under 16 minutes in 10 games this season. He's also shooting 43.9 percent from the field and an impressive 46.7 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Khris Middleton will continue to log heavy minutes with Teletović is on the shelf. Wings DeAndre Liggins and D.J. Wilson should also see significant minutes off the bench in his absence.

"This marks the second straight season the Bucks have been depleted at forward for a lengthy period of time. Last season, Khris Middleton missed most of the Milwaukee slate due to injury. And Jabari Parker's midseason ACL tear further compromised the fringe Eastern Conference contender at that spot. Teletovic played 16.2 minutes per night last season," Sam Robinson said in his column for FanRag Sports.

"The Bucks will now have to look deeper onto their bench for the time being, but they've been doing that already while Teletovic and Parker have been out," he added.

Meanwhile, Thon Maker started at center for the Bucks in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns because John Henson had been ruled out of the match after undergoing a minor eye procedure.

Guard Matthew Dellavedova also missed the game due to left knee tendinitis.