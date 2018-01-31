Milwaukee Bucks Roster, Injury News 2018: Jabari Parker Cleared to Return This Friday

(Photo: Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) steals the ball from Houston Rockets forward Marcus Thornton (10) during the second half at the Toyota Center, Jan. 22, 2016.

Jabari Parker is finally ready to return to game action after almost a year on the sidelines.

Parker made the announcement on Fox Sports Wisconsin, and the Milwaukee Bucks would later confirm that the fourth-year forward has been medically cleared to play by team physician Dr. William Raasch. He's expected to suit up for the Bucks when they take on the New York Knicks this Friday.

The second overall pick of the 2014 draft hasn't played since he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee on Feb. 8, 2017. It was the second time he has suffered an ACL injury in his brief career in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

"I'm really excited," All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said after their 107–95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, via ESPN.

"I know the fans are really excited about that, too. He's been through this twice in his career, just seeing him every day for the past year now working hard and being focused towards his return, I think it's big for him and we all got to embrace the moment. I know he's really excited. I think when he comes back he's going to take this team to the next level. He's going to help us defensively and offensively," he continued.

Parker's return could not have come at a better time because the Bucks need all the help they could get if they want to strengthen their hold on a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He should take some of the scoring load off Antetokounmpo's shoulders.

Parker averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a steal in under 34 minutes per game before he got hurt last season. He also shot 49 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from three-point range, and 74.3 percent from the free-throw line.