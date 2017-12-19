Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Brooklyn Nets Guard Sean Kilpatrick to a Two-Way Contract

(Photo: Reuters/Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports) Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick (6) goes up for a shot against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Barclays Center, Jan. 15, 2017.

Guard Sean Kilpatrick is now officially a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team has confirmed that they have signed Kilpatrick to a two-way contract on Monday and they had to waive second-year guard Gary Payton II to create a roster spot for the former Brooklyn Nets guard.

Kilpatrick appeared in 16 games for the Nets before they waived him on Dec. 18 to make room for Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas. The former University of Cincinnati standout didn't play much this season, but he's ready to prove himself to his new team.

"My record and my personality speaks for itself," Kilpatrick said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"I wasn't in Brooklyn for two years for nothing. As soon as they had the opportunity to sign me I think it was kind of like a no-brainer. For me to just continue to keep, like I said, being myself and being a locker room guy, being the guy that brings all the energy, being the guy that scores in bunches, plays defense, that was really a catch for both of us," he continued.

Tony Snell (left patellar tendinitis), Jason Terry (strained calf) and Matthew Dellavedova (left knee tendinitis) are currently sidelined with injuries, but Kilpatrick will still have to compete for minutes with the likes of reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, DeAndre Liggins, Rashad Vaughn and Sterling Brown.

Bucks head coach Jason Kidd did say he's going to give Kilpatrick the opportunity to crack the rotation.

"You've got to play him, he'll play," Kidd said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Kilpatrick's numbers are not really that impressive this year, but he actually averaged 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 70 games with the Nets last season.

He can give the Bucks a much-needed boost off the bench if he plays like that.