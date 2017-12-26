'Mindhunter' News: Netflix Releases Clip of Ed Kemper Eating An Egg Salad Sandwich

Facebook/MINDHUNTER Promo photo for "Mindhunter."

In celebration of the Christmas holiday, streaming giant Netflix recently released a new video clip for "Mindhunter," which is allegedly their version of a yule log. The clip features actor Cameron Britton eating an egg salad sandwich.

Just like "Overwatch" director Jeff Kaplan's recently live amusing Twitch video wherein he does virtually nothing, the clip for "Mindhunter" that Netflix released is what fans call confusing. Britton, who stars as Ed "The Co-Ed Killer" Kemper is featured as an inmate at California Medical Facility in Vacaville, California. The context of the video is that F.B.I agents For (Jonathan Groff) and Tench (Holt McCallany) would usually treat him to a sandwich to gain access to his secrets and other crucial information that could help them solve a case. Without a whole range of flavours to choose from, Ed would normally request for an egg salad sandwich, which he prefers over tuna.

Further reports note that the video clip for the Netflix original series is especially eerie because of Britton's similar features to that of the real-life "Co-Ed Killer," who remains in California Medical Facility. His silence only contributes to the confusing and yet apprehension-inducing video for "Mindhunter." Over the course of two minutes and 18 seconds, Britton's character, Ed, is portrayed enjoying the sandwich in solitude. No other character was seen to make the video more interesting.

"Mindhunter" is executively produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron. It was recently renewed for a second season but Britton says that he is not sure if Ed will come back to the series. No official release date has been announced as of yet, but fans are expecting Netflix to post highly anticipated updates by the beginning of 2018. In the meantime, the first season of "Mindhunter" is now available for streaming on Netflix.