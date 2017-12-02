'Mindhunter' Picked Up for Second Installment by Netflix

(Photo: Facebook/MINDHUNTER) Promo photo for "Mindhunter."

"Mindhunter" is officially returning for a second run.

The gripping Netflix drama has been renewed for season 2, reports confirmed. News of the pickup was announced via Twitter with a short clip from the show. "We need to talk to more subjects," reads the caption.

"Mindhunter's" renewal had been fully expected. Preparations for a potential second season were already underway before the series began in October. It's also worth noting that the show received critical acclaim when it launched, currently holding a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, "Mindhunter" follows the journey of serial killer Ed Kemper. The program is set in the 1970s and it explores the early days of criminal profiling. Two FBI agents are tasked to interview serial killers who are in jail to use whatever they learn in current cases.

Groff recently caught up with GQ and he talked about his complicated character arc in the series. According to the actor, one of the things he loves most about Holden is that he was able to transfer his obsession with his girlfriend into the serial killers he deals with.

"As the interviews go along, as you see [Chicago student-nurse murderer] Richard Speck and the other killers, the chemistry and the intrigue and the electricity that's happening is now between Holden and these horrifying people, not Holden and his girlfriend," he explained.

Executive producer David Fincher has already revealed that they are planning on tackling the Atlanta child murders for season 2. He teased that "more African-American music" can be expected by fans as part of the show's evolution.

Further details about the new season are still being kept under wraps. However, in an interview last month, actor Holt McCallany said they are hoping for at least five seasons for the show due to its wide scope.

"Mindhunter" season 2 is expected to premiere sometime next year on Netflix.