'Mindhunter' Renewed for Season 2; Plot to Tackle Atlanta Child Murders

Facebook/Mindhunter Promo photo for "Mindhunter."

The crime drama web television series "Mindhunter" has been given the green light by Netflix for its second season.

The renewal was announced via the show's official Twitter account, to the delight of many fans. "Mindhunter" has acquired quite a bunch of followers since it first aired in October. The series features two FBI agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), as they interview imprisoned serial killers. Set in the 1970s, it digs deep into the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. During the first installment, the storyline focused on the murderer Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton).

During the finale, viewers got the impression that the next plot would dwell on the life of sociopath Dennis Rader aka The BTK Killer. Executive producer David Fincher recently told Billboard, that they want to feature the Atlanta child murders in season 2. The real-life case took place between 1979 and 1981, where at least 28 African-American children (and even adults) were killed. The culprit was caught by former FBI agent John E. Douglas.

"Next year we're looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we'll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice. The music will evolve. It's intended to support what's happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, McCallany revealed that they are currently preparing for the upcoming installment. According to him, they already received the script and promised that the fans would not be disappointed. The actor also said that he is excited to do more with his character, Tench, and really explore the inner workings of the FBI agent's mind. McCallany likewise expressed his excitement over working with Fincher for at least another season.

Netflix has yet to announce when the second season of "Mindhunter" would be released.