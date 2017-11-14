'Mindhunter' Season 2 News: Anna Torv Talks About the Cat; Sonny Valicenti Doesn't Confirm He's Playing the BTK Killer

Facebook/Mindhunter Anna Torv talks about her character and her relationship with the stray cat.

Anna Torv talks about her character Wendy Carr's interest in the stray cat in her building. Meanwhile, Sonny Valicenti can't confirm if he really is playing the BTK (Bind, torture, kill) killer, also known as Dennis Rader.

In an interview with Esquire, Torv talked about the symbolism of Carr's relationship with the stray cat in her building, and what it could mean for the show.

"I think it's open to interpretation," Torv said, before explaining some of the theories she had in mind.

One possibility Torv thinks is that the stray cat is a symbolism for the homeless people that are open targets for serial killers because no one comes looking for them.

"We find out about people that have been murdered because they have families who tell the police, but there are homeless people and prostitutes and street kids that nobody is missing, and serial killers target," Torv explained.

On the other hand, Torv also thinks that Carr's relationship with the stray cat could be a foreshadowing of her character's future.

"Is there a serial killer in Wendy's building who's slowly starting out, and testing his bloodlust on feral kittens? I think there are a lot of ways it could go," Torv revealed.

Meanwhile, Valicente — who fans of the show believe is playing the BTK Killer — can't confirm that he is.

Valicente revealed in an interview with IndieWire that he hasn't been told that he is playing the BTK Killer. The actor claims that he was only referred to as the "ADT Serviceman" on set.

Valicente also shared that even David Fincher, the executive producer of "Mindhunter," would instruct him, "Don't play a psycho killer. What I'm interested in is the behavior of a man, of a person going through their day."

Fans will have to wait for season 2 to see if Valicente's character will bloom into the BTK Killer that fans of the show have been anticipating to see.

"Mindhunter" season 2 is anticipated to premiere in 2018 on Netflix.