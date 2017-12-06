Facebook/Mindhunter "Mindhunter" season 2 is officially confirmed.

Netflix officially confirms that "Mindhunter" season 2 is happening. Meanwhile, lead cast member Jonathan Groff talks about the essence of the show and the evolution of his character.

"Mindhunter" season 2 was finally confirmed by Netflix with a teaser posted on the show's Twitter account, captioned, "We need to talk to more subjects."

Although cast details are yet to be confirmed, Groff, who plays Holden Ford, along with Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and Cameron Britton, will likely reprise their roles in season 2.

In an interview with GQ, Groff shared that "Mindhunters" was supposed to change the stereotype that people often saw in serial killers.

"One of the big mission statements of the show was to eliminate this idea of the mustache-twisting comic-book serial killer. Because in reality, serial killers often have average IQs. They're not geniuses. They're sad, fucked-up, dark human beings," the actor explained.

Groff added that "Mindhunters" wants to humanize serial killers, in a way that it shows the truth behind their identities, which includes being "fame-obsessed" and having problems with their others.

He said that as the storyline continues, Groff developed some of the qualities of the serial killers because of how his work gained acknowledgment from their outside peers.

"He becomes more self-obsessed and narcissistic," said Groff.

Aside from that, Groff said that Holden formed an obsession in his relationship with the serial killers.

"As the interviews go along, as you see [Chicago student-nurse murderer] Richard Speck and the other killers, the chemistry and the intrigue and the electricity that's happening is now between Holden and these horrifying people," Groff explained.

"Mindhunter" was created by Joe Penhall, while David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Thero, and Cean Chaffin executive produced the series, Variety confirmed.

"Mindhunter" season 2 is anticipated to premiere in 2018 on Netflix.