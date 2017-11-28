'Mindhunter' Season 2 Renewed or Canceled? Holt McCallany Confirms He's Preparing For More Work

Netflix hasn't officially confirmed if "Mindhunter" season 2 has been renewed or canceled. Actor Holt McCallany (Agent Bill Tench), however, said he's preparing to get back to work on the psychological drama.

Facebook/Mindhunter Netflix's "Mindhunter" debuted on the platform last October.

McCallany told Collider in an exclusive interview that writer and director David Fincher has the scripts for "Mindhunter" season 2. The actor revealed that he's also prepping himself up to get back on the set knowing that the scripts are being worked on.

"I'm prepping for 'Mindhunter' season 2 [by] reading, doing lots of research," McCallany dished. "The scripts are great and I think fans will be happy with how it's developing."

The actor, who had a brief appearance on "Justice League," also revealed that "Mindhunter" has a multiple season potential. All that's missing is an official word from Netflix.

"I'm excited to do more with the character of Bill Tench," McCallany stated. "I can really explore this guy over a long period of time."

Filming for "Mindhunter" season 2 is expected to begin in early 2018. Fincher hinted in an interview with Billboard that the story will focus on the Atlanta Child Murders and so he will infuse more African-American music in the series.

In actual history, the FBI caught Wayne Williams and convicted him with the murder of two kids in Atlanta. The authorities believe, however, that he's also responsible for all 28 gruesome murders of African American children, teenagers and young adults in the city despite his denial.

"Mindhunter" delves into the psychology of serial killers like Williams. It's based on a book by actual FBI profiler, John E. Douglas, who helped the bureau pin down Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy and Charles Manson.

Joining McCallany on the show are Jonathan Groff (Holden Ford), whose character is based on Douglas, and Anna Torv (Wendy Carr), the psychologist consultant. The first season of "Mindhunter" still streams on Netflix with 10 episodes.