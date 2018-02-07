'Mindhunter' to Start Filming for Season 2

Facebook/Mindhunter Screenshot of a famous scene from season one of "Mindhunter"

"Mindhunter," the psychological drama by Netflix, has been confirmed for a second season, and will start filming soon.

According to actor Jonathan Groff, who plays the star of the show Holden Ford, season 2 will be filming within the next few months. Groff who is currently in New Zealand for a charitable acting workshop, was recently interviewed by Stuff. "I have seen [the] scripts, but I can't say anything about them. I am excited to go back. I can't say anything about it and I don't want David [Fincher] to get mad and I don't want to spoil it," Groff tells Stuff.

Back in November 2017, Netflix confirmed the renewal for the show's season 2 via a tweet from the official "Mindhunter" Twitter account. No production timeline or official release has yet been announced, though fans already have an idea of the plot to come.

Season 2 will focus on the events surrounding the Atlanta Child Murders of 1979-1981, two years after the events of season 1. It will cover the serial murders of 28 mostly African-American children including two adults. In October of 2017, Billboard had the chance to interview the show's producer and director, David Fincher.

"Next year we're looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we'll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice. The music will evolve. It's intended to support what's happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons," Fincher explains.

"Mindhunter" is an American crime drama television series based on the book by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit." Its first season focused heavily on the events surrounding the serial murders by Edmund Emil "Ed" Kemper.

The series received strongly with mostly positive reviews. Netflix has shown great confidence in the series, allegedly renewing it for a second season six months before the release of season 1.