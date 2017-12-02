Mindy Kaling Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Los Angeles

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child.

Mindy Kaling recently showed off her baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles.

The TV actress was enjoying a day of pampering when she was photographed Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Now in the final weeks of her pregnancy, the "A Wrinkle in Time" star spent the day running a few errands — giving a rare peek at her burgeoning baby bump.

Kaling sported a casual attire for the outing, wearing a short-sleeved sweatshirt with the word "Bonjour" printed in front of it. She completed her look with fitted jeans and simple flip-flops. Additionally, the soon-to-be mom sported a Gucci shoulder bag and dark sunglasses.

As previously confirmed, the 38-year-old is expecting a baby girl but she has yet to reveal the identity of her baby-to-be's father. Kaling has kept a low-profile throughout her pregnancy and has rarely posted photos of herself on social media.

Kaling first opened up about her pregnancy during an interview on Sunday Today in September. "I'd like to be the fun mom, I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom," she revealed to host Willie Geist. "So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice."

"[Motherhood is] so unknown to me," she continued. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

Kaling's comedy series "The Mindy Project" wrapped up in November after six seasons and 117 episodes. Deadline reported in October that Kaling's next TV project will be "Champions," in which she will serve as cast member and executive producer. The single-camera comedy will be aired on NBC and it will revolve around an ordinary gym owner who discovers he has a teenage son.