Mindy Kaling News: Actress Gives Her Last Name To First Child

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Mindy Kaling at the 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Vanity Fair Party on Feb. 26, 2017.

Actress Mindy Kaling recently gave birth to her first child and a copy of the official document revealed the little one's name.

Dec. 15 was a very special day for Kaling as she gave birth to her daughter, who she named Katherine Kaling. According to an obtained copy of the child's birth certificate, the actress also decided to use her mother's surname as her daughter's middle name.

Meanwhile, many fans cannot help but notice how important it was for the star of "The Mindy Project" to give her own last name to her daughter. According to Bustle, this move was most likely an affirmation of her dedication to being a feminist.

The report noted that while no law requires a child to be named after their father, it has been a practice for many parents in the earlier times to name their babies after him. It was in the late '80s when statistically more and more women decided to keep using their last name even after their marriage while other moms gave it to their children.

Some fans also noticed the actress' decision with regards to little Katherine's name and praised her for staying true to her feminist ideals.

On the other hand, people may have noticed that Kaling has been keeping the father's identity under wraps -- a piece of information that she has not discussed since the news confirming that she was pregnant with her first child emerged.

In Katherine's birth certificate shared by The Blast, fans will notice that the spaces intended for the details of the father were left empty.

News about Kaling's pregnancy first surfaced last July. The actress tried to remain mum about the reports until her friend and "A Wrinkle in Time" co-star, Oprah Winfrey, confirmed it to the media.

While Kaling was on the The Ellen Show, she joked about Winfrey spilling the beans and said: "If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it. And you also can't be like, "Hey, Oprah, zip it' — because she's almost like a religious figure."

Kaling's friends recently threw her a Nora-Ephron party to celebrate the holidays and the birth of little Katherine.