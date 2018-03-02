Mindy Kalling Says Her 'A Wrinkle in Time' Co-Star Oprah Winfrey Gives the Best Gifts

Facebook/ WrinkleInTimeMovie Promotional photo for Disney's upcoming movie "A Wrinkle In Time" starring Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kalling, and Resse Witherspoon

Television and movie star Mindy Kalling recalled the amazing experience she had after receiving world-renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey's gift for her baby girl. Kalling said it was "the most amazing" present ever.

Just a few more days before the premiere of Disney's new blockbuster movie "A Wrinkle in Time" starring Kalling and Oprah. Kalling gave birth to her first daughter Katherine back in December 2017. "The Mindy Project" star shared how she reacted when she saw the gift from Oprah to USA Today.

"I got a call from my assistant. She said, 'Oprah's assistant contacted me, she'd like to drop off a present.' I'm thinking, that's so nice, like it's probably flowers. I had a kid, I'm a single mom. That's really nice Oprah remembered," she said. Kalling during the interview was joined by her co-stars Oprah and Reese Witherspoon.

Kalling said she got excited when she was told that the gift was being carried by a U-Haul truck being operated by two men. "They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature. And I held my baby up to it and I said, 'Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?'" The 38-year-old said all the books had "Katherine's Book Club" on them. People and publications applauded Oprah for the amazing act she did for Kalling and her baby.

The three are now waiting for the release of "A Wrinkle in Time" on Mar. 9. The movie starring other big names in Hollywood is one of the most-anticipated releases of Disney this year.

Kalling, Weatherspoon, and Oprah are not only good friends with each other and co-stars in the upcoming Disney movie. The three are also advocates of the "Time's Up" movement in Hollywood to stop sexual harassment in the entertainment industry as well as in other workplaces around the globe.