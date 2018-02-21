'Minecraft Bedrock Edition' for Switch Live Stream Demo Released by Microsoft

"Minecraft Bedrock Edition" has been demoed by Microsoft for the Nintendo Switch, and the company has been nothing but thorough. The game represents Microsoft's cross-platform version of "Minecraft," and the development team dedicated nearly two hours of Twitch live stream time to showcase every inch of it.

The Switch version for the popular sandbox game is still in development, though, but having a unified version makes it easier to get "Minecraft Bedrock Edition" multiplayer working across consoles, as Eurogamer noted.

Facebook/Minecraft A promo image for "Minecraft: World of Color" update featured as the cover photo on the sandbox game's official Facebook page.

With this Twitch live stream, however, Microsoft is basically confirming that the Switch version of "Minecraft Bedrock Edition" is close to being done. The "Minecraft" team working on the Switch version is now taking their time to get the quality just right.

"Xbox could have cooked a little longer," game producer Justin Woods admitted in the Twitch live stream, referring to the Xbox One version of "Minecraft Bedrock Edition." They are not one to repeat the same mistakes, though, as they handle the Switch version with a little more care this time.

The team is now working on "trying to make sure that this launch is really smooth, that the world conversion system works really well for people," Woods noted, adding that they are especially focusing on the fans that are moving over from the non-unified "Minecraft" editions.

The game already has versions for the Xbox One, Windows 10, and mobile systems, but the Nintendo Switch version, as Microsoft demonstrated in their live stream, is keeping up very well. The game looks to run at a steady 60 frames per second even in handheld mode, and it also looks good on bigger TV screens when docked.

In the video below, Microsoft previews the "Minecraft Bedrock Edition" for the Nintendo Switch, taking extra time to go over all its features.