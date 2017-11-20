'Minecraft' News: Graphics Update Delayed To 2018

REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin A child plays video game Minecraft at the Minecon convention in London July 4, 2015.

Game developer Mojang has announced that graphics upgrade meant for "Minecraft" has been delayed to 2018. Furthermore, the cross-platform Switch multiplayer has also been delayed to the same year.

According to reports, the delay was revealed during this year's "Minecraft" convention. Neither Mojang nor Microsoft cited any reasons for the delay, but the most probable cause could be that the graphics update, as well as the cross-platform Switch multiplayer, may be ambitious. It will require the developers to spend more time to refine it, especially since "Minecraft" Is known for its iconic graphics. The SuperDuper Graphics pack is expected to feature refinements for the visuals of the entire "Minecraft" universe, and though there is no release date as of yet, fans are expecting it spring next year.

Meanwhile, the developers of "Minecraft" also revealed that a graphics update for the waters of the game will be released around the same time as the other two upgrades. The Update Aquatic is expected to make the waters of "Minecraft" ore interesting by adding tridents, marine animals like dolphins, shipwrecks, and coral reefs.

Currently, the waters of the well-loved game title give almost no reason to dive in other than for the sake building an underwater base. The Update Aquatic is set to change that, as tridents can be used as weapons and shipwrecks provide a goldmine of opportunities. Dolphins will likely be used to guide the players to wear treasures are hidden underwater.

Considering the many treats and surprises that the SuperDuper Graphics pack, cross-platform Switch, and The Update Aquatic are expected to give to the players, many are expecting it to be released in the first quarter of 2018. Although there is no official release date yet, more information is expected in the coming months. In the meantime, "Minecraft" is available for play on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, and PC.