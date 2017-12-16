'Minecraft Story Mode' Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date Set For Dec. 19

Telltale Screenshot of 'Minecraft Story Mode' Season 2 Episode 5

The last episode of "Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2" will be released by Telltale Games next week.

The company is scheduled to release the episodic game's fifth and final installment called "Above and Beyond" on Tuesday, Dec. 19. To ignite the excitement for the upcoming release, the game studio dropped a trailer showing the game's protagonist Jesse as he prepares to face the Admin to regain the control of Bacontown.

Playstation Lifestyle cited the game's official description, which reads: "The home Jesse left so long ago — Beacontown — has succumbed to the iron rule of the Admin. Menacing guards patrol the streets, anxious citizens tremble in fear, and worst of all, everyone believes Jesse is responsible thanks to the Admin's devious disguise. In order to save the city, the real Jesse must find a way to zap the Admin's powers and take him down once and for all."

The second season of the episodic point-and-click adventure video game that was based on Mojang's best-selling sandbox game was first released by Telltale in July 2017. It centered on the events following the game's first season where players can base their gameplay based on the choices that they made during season 1.

The first episode was called "Hero in Residence," where Jesse and his friends faced off with zombies and tasked to look for a mysterious llama called Luna. The second episode is titled "Giant Consequences," where Jesse first encountered the Admin in Beacontown. In episode 3 called "Jailhouse Block," Jesse must find a way to escape the Admin's prison cell, while episode 4 called "Below the Bedrock" brought Jesse and friends in a world called Underneath.

"Minecraft: Story Mode - Above and Beyond" is scheduled for release on PC PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android on for $4.99, but those who purchased the Season Pass can download the episode for free.