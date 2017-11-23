'Minecraft' Update: New Mixer Support and Musical Video Released

REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin A child plays video game Minecraft at the Minecon convention in London July 4, 2015.

Game developer Mojang seems to be determined to keep up the hype for "Minecraft" despite their recent announcement that the Super Duper Graphics pack and the Nintendo Switch cross-platform multiplayer will be delayed to 2018. "Minecraft" has received a new update and a new musical starring "Supergirl" Melissa Benoist.

According to reports, the latest update released for "Minecraft" is meant to encourage players to share and show off their work to other players by allowing them to live stream their progress through the Microsoft Mixer. Once fans are satisfied with their universe, the Mixer support will allow them to take other players on a tour. Furthermore, it will also allow for interactive sessions that would allow the audience to manipulate things like the time of day and the spawning objects.

The Microsoft Mixer support for "Minecraft" is now available for Android, Windows PC, and Xbox One versions. As for the other platforms, Mojang is hoping to roll out the update in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, a new music video was released for "Minecraft," and it stars former "Glee" actress Benoist. The musical is meant to showcase the improvements and enhancements that the Super Duper Graphics pack is expected to bring to the popular game title. As such, it begins with a song, with Benoist right smack in the middle of an increasingly expanding world. As the video progresses, more entities are added to the game, such as Creepers, llamas, and snowmen.

There is no specific release date yet for the Super Duper Graphics pack for "Minecraft," but fans are expecting it to be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, players can go ahead and try the Mixer support, and for new players, "Minecraft" is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.