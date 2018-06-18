Mini Earthquake Recorded as Mexico Stuns Germany at the World Cup

It was an upset of epic proportions as the Mexico national team beat the defending champ Germany 1–0, and fans in Mexico City may have been just a bit too happy about it. Seismic sensors in the city detected a small earthquake at the moment of the pivotal goal, which may have been the result of people jumping in excitement all at once.

At the moment that Mexico's Hirving Lozano scored the match's only goal, sensors placed in and around Mexico City picked up what was likely an artificial quake caused by tens of thousands of people jumping up and down in celebration, according to the Institute of Geologic and Atmospheric Investigations.

Pixabay/RonnyK Seismic sensors in Mexico City detected a small earthquake at the moment Mexico's Hirving Lozano scored the match's only goal against Germany on Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018.

"The #sismo detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the Goal of the selection of # Mexico in the world. At least two sensors inside the City detected it at 11:32," the institute also reported on social media.

The shakings would place it something similar to a magnitude 3 earthquake, according to Institute director Carlos Del Ángel via Buzzfeed News. Such an earthquake will be hardly felt by normal people, but the tremors were more than enough to be picked up by sensitive seismographs nearby.

"We know that in various parts of the city where there were more people and when all the people jumped into the air at the same time in celebration, we were able to pick that movement up using several monitors that we have in Mexico City," Del Ángel explained.

For hours after the unexpected upset, Mexico City was filled with cheers and blaring car horns celebrating the goal by Mexico's Hirving Lozano, the only score for the match.

After this huge win, the Mexican team is now due to take on Sweden. The match between the two is scheduled for Wednesday, June 20.