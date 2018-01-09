Mini 'Harry Potter' Reunion Just Happened at 75th Golden Globe Awards

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress Emma Watson reunited with fellow "Harry Potter" star Robert Pattinson at the 75th Golden Globes

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards just bore witness to a magical reunion between two beloved "Harry Potter" characters.

During the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, "Harry Potter" fans were definitely given a surprise treat when actors Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson stepped out on the stage together to present the award for the best limited series or TV category. What's interesting about the two presenting together is the fact that both Watson and Pattinson were former co-stars in the "Harry Potter" franchise giving quite the delightful mini reunion fans were not expecting to see.

Back during their days in "Harry Potter," Watson played the lead role of Hermione Granger, one of the Potter's bestfriends and the female protagonist of the story. Pattinson, on the other hand, appeared on the fourth film titled "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in which he played Cedric Diggory, Potter's friendly rival and the first victim of Lord Voldemort upon his resurrection.

But Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory weren't the only characters present during the awards ceremony as David Thewlis, who played the wizard/werewolf Lupin in the film, and Sirius Black played by Gary Oldman were also there for the event. What's more is that Gary Oldman also took home the best actor award for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the film "Darkest Hour."

When presenting the award, both Watson and Pattinson wore a black ensemble in honor of the Time's Up movement which is aimed to support the victims of sexual assault and harassment.

"We're wearing black in solidarity," says Watson on the red carpet. "It makes me really emotional actually, thinking about this movement that we've put together is across industries, it's across communities, it's across spaces. It's such a show that this issue doesn't just affect women in Hollywood. The issue is affecting women everywhere, in every country around the world. It is global, it is systemic, it is structural, and we're all joining together in that tonight to amplify this message."

Most of the stars who attended the 2018 Golden Globe Awards chose to wear the color black.