Minnesota Megachurch to Open New Campus in December

(Photo: Facebook/Crossroads Church Woodbury) Worship service held at the Woodbury, Minnesota campus of Crossroads Church.

An evangelical megachurch will be opening up a new campus in the state of Minnesota next month, increasing their number of sites to four.

Crossroads Church, a large congregation affiliated with the Evangelical Covenant Church, will hold services at its newest site in Hastings starting on the first Sunday in December.

The Christian Post reached out to Crossroads Church last week and on Monday. However, a representative replied both times that they were unable to return comment by press time.

Tim Stanley, the former head of the Hastings chapter of Young Life, will serve as pastor for the new campus. Stanley told local media outlet Hastings Star Gazette that he wants the church to impact the community.

"I think [the community] can expect an experience on a Sunday morning that is relevant to them and that will keep them awake and engaged," explained Stanley. "The messages will tie in with what they are going through today."

In addition to the opening in Hastings, Crossroads Church already has campuses in Cottage Grove, Eagan, and Woodbury.

In March, the Hastings Star Gazette reported that Crossroads Church had signed a lease for a 17,000-square foot building that used to be a Dollar Tree Store.

"With the new lease signed, the church is now working on cleaning up and renovating their new interior space," reported the Star Gazette earlier this year.

"Those needs could range from children's classes and worship services to all sorts of community uses, like dance recitals, banquets and such."

According to its website, Crossroads Church seeks to "change the world by becoming a movement of Jesus-like people doing Jesus-like stuff."

"We pursue our purpose in 4 ways: by deepening discipleship, strengthening families, developing leaders, and launching campuses," states the church.

"Our hope is that all who come through the doors of Crossroads experience God in a very real and profound way. We are committed to creating an environment where learning about God is both fun and fulfilling."