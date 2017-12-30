(Photo: Reuters/Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports) Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague (0) tries to get the loose ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center, Dec. 27, 2017.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague is going to be on the shelf for a while after he hurt his knee in their 128–125 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

After undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan at the Mayo Clinic the following morning, the Timberwolves announced that Teague was going to be out indefinitely as he deals with a Grade 1 Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) sprain in his left knee.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves seemed optimistic Teague could return to action in two to four weeks' time.

"It's about as good as you can hope for," Timberwolves president/head coach Tom Thibodeau said on Thursday, via ESPN. "No structural damage. He didn't have much swelling. He was walking around today," he continued.

"The fact that he had this injury once before when he was a rookie, so I think he understands what he has to go through," he added.

Teague injured his knee in the fourth quarter of the game after Nuggets guard Gary Harris accidentally rolled into his leg.

In 31 games this season, Teague is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He's also shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Tyus Jones came in to replace Teague after he got hurt, and the Timberwolves will have to rely on the third-year guard in the coming weeks.

"As always, it's whatever the team needs me to do," Jones said after Wednesday's victory, according to the Star Tribune. "I'm hoping Jeff is all right. You never want to see anyone go out with an injury. But it's the next man up. I'm ready to help this team in any way," he continued.

Veteran guard Aaron Brooks should see more action as well while Teague is sidelined.