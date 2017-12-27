Minnesota Twins MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team in Serious Talks With Mike Napoli

(Photo: Reuters/Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli breaks his bat in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field.

The Minnesota Twins seem to be pursuing Mike Napoli again this season.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Twins are currently in serious talks to sign the veteran first baseman. If Napoli joins the team, he will serve as a right-handed bat off the bench and a backup for Joe Mauer at first base.

"Joe Mauer remains entrenched as a first baseman and designated hitter presence in the 'Twin Cities.' A Napoli addition would supply a right-handed complement to Mauer and provide him some relief at first for a Twins team that already showed it's willing to add veterans to a young core. Soon-to-be 41-year-old closer Fernando Rodney joined the team earlier this month," Heyman said in his report.

It's interesting to note that Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey was with the Cleveland Indians during Napoli's time there, and general manager Thad Levine was part of the Rangers during two of Napoli's three stints with the team.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal III and Phil Miller were the first to report that the team was looking to sign Napoli due to his reputation as a clubhouse leader.

The Twins were actually in the mix to sign Napoli before the 2017 season, but he decided to rejoin the Texas Rangers instead. After a subpar season, the Rangers opted not to pick up Napoli's $11 million club option for the 2018 season, so he's a free agent once again this winter.

Meanwhile, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has reported that while the two sides are talking, nothing is imminent.

"Source says Twins like Mike Napoli, but talks aren't as intense as being reported. Nothing even close to imminent," Feinsand said.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press' Mike Berardino has also downplayed the talks between the Twins and Napoli by saying that pitching remains the top priority for the team this offseason.