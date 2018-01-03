(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the fifth inning in game two of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field, Oct. 26, 2016.

The Minnesota Twins have been linked to some of the top pitchers in the trade market this offseason as they look to upgrade their pitching staff.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Gerrit Cole and Tampa Bay Rays starting pitchers Chris Archer and Jake Odorizzi have all been mentioned as potential trade targets in recent reports, but MLB Network's Rhett Bollinger has suggested that the Twins might decide to explore the free agent market instead so they don't have to make a move that would leave their farm system somewhat depleted.

"Minnesota is open-minded about trades and will at least explore opportunities and check in about pitchers, such as Pittsburgh's Gerrit Cole or Tampa Bay's Chris Archer. But reading between the lines, it seems the front office is more likely to go the free-agency route. The Twins have room in their budget to sign a quality starter, and they wouldn't have to sacrifice losing valuable prospects like they would in a trade," Bollinger said.

As noted by Bollinger, the Twins do have the financial resources to sign a top-tier pitcher in free agency.

In his report last month, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman even mentioned that they were targeting Yu Darvish. The four-time All-Star is generally considered the top starting pitcher on the market this offseason, so the Twins had to be pretty confident in their ability to lure stars to the team.

Darvish went 10–12 with a 3.86 earned run average (ERA), a 1.16 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) in 31 starts last season. He also had 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings pitched.

Aside from Darvish, the Twins have also been linked to former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta.

"While the Twins like both pitchers, there are hints Darvish is No. 1 on their list and Arrieta perhaps No. 1A," Heyman said in December.

Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn are viable options as well.