Minnesota Twins MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Twins Interested in Gerrit Cole and Jake Odorizzi

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports) Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park, April 15, 2017.

The Minnesota Twins have been linked to free agent pitchers like Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta in recent weeks, but it seemed they might also be taking a close look at some of the top starting pitchers who could be available for trade this winter.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Mike Berardino, the Twins have reached out to the Pittsburgh Pirates to discuss a potential deal involving Gerrit Cole, and he added that they have spoken with the Tampa Bay Rays about the possibility of trading for Jake Odorizzi as well.

In 33 starts last season, Cole went 12–12 with a 4.26 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.25 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also had 196 strikeouts and 55 walks in 203 innings pitched. Cole was named an All-Star during the 2015 season.

"He's long had frontline stuff, and in 2015 he proved capable of pitching like a true ace. Consistency, however, has been an issue, as have occasional health concerns (although Cole is coming off a 200-inning campaign)," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry said of Cole.

Odorizzi went 10–8 in 28 starts and he would finish the season with a 4.14 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. He also had 127 strikeouts and 61 walks in 143.1 innings pitched.

"Durability and consistency have been concerns for Odorizzi, but he can give the Twins some swing and miss. That's something they've been lacking for a while," Perry stated.

Both right-handers are under team control through the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, Berardino has noted that acquiring "front-line starting pitching" remains the Twins' top priority this offseason, and they are expected to pursue two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani as well.

Berardino has also reported that the Twins are also in the market for bullpen help and they are eyeing Chicago Cubs reliever Justin Wilson. ESPN 1500's Darren Wolfson said they are interested in the San Diego Padres' Brad Hand and the Rays' Alex Colome as well.