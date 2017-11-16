Minnesota Twins MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Twins Interested in Reds Closer Raisel Iglesias

(Photo: Reuters/David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports) Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Raisel Iglesias throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park, Aug 1, 2015.

After finishing the 2017 season with one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball (MLB), the Minnesota Twins are expected to make several upgrades this offseason so they can make another playoff push next year.

The Twins have been eyeing several potential trade targets since they lost to the New York Yankees in the American League wild-card game at Yankee Stadium in October. And according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the team has asked the Cincinnati Reds about the availability of closer Raisel Iglesias.

The Cuban pitcher was impressive for the Reds last season. He went 3–3 with a career-best 2.49 earned run average (ERA) and 1.11 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also recorded 28 saves and 92 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched.

Iglesias is set to earn just $14.5 million in the next three seasons that he is under team control. He's an interesting option for the Twins, but he's not going to come cheap so they will have to give up a lot to pry him away from the Reds.

Meanwhile, Reds general manager Dick Williams would neither confirm nor deny the Twins have reached out to them when he was asked about the rumor on Monday.

"I saw the report that a team was checking in on Iglesias like it was big news. I think every GM deals with the same thing. People are interested in all of the good players around the game, so it shouldn't necessarily be news. We'll look to see if there are any fits out there," Williams told MLB Network's Joe Frisaro at the annual general managers meetings in Orlando, Florida.

"Right now, I feel like our team is in a pretty good place. I want them to keep growing. I want to keep them together. I don't foresee a lot of subtractions," he added.