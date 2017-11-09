Minnesota Vikings Roster, Injury News 2017: Quarterback Sam Bradford Place on Injured Reserve After Undergoing Arthroscopic Knee Surgery

(Photo: Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) during the first quarter at Ford Field, Nov. 24, 2016.

Sam Bradford's season is likely over due to ongoing issues with his surgically repaired left knee.

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that they have placed Bradford on the injured reserve list. The team also activated quarterback Teddy Bridgewater off the physically unable to perform list to fill Bradford's spot on the roster.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen was the first to report that the veteran quarterback underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Tuesday and no major damage was found. Renowned orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery.

"Andrews removed several loose particles from Bradford's knee, cleaned up some ragged cartilage and smoothed out a bone spur, sources said. Andrews has communicated to the club that he is hopeful the procedure will ease the pain that Bradford has been experiencing but offered no assurances on the ultimate outcome, per one source," Mortensen said in his report.

Dr. Andrews also performed the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgeries on Bradford's left knee in 2013 and 2014.

"It's disappointing," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after Bradford was placed on the injured reserve list, via ESPN. The guy worked extremely hard to try and get back. He spent a whole bunch of his own money trying everything to get back, and it just didn't work out," he added.

Bradford started the season well, but the knee has been bothering him since. The eight-year pro is off contract at the end of the season, so he has likely played his last game in Vikings uniform. Unless Bridgewater struggles in the coming weeks, of course.

The Vikings actually acquired Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles after Bridgewater sustained a torn ACL and dislocated his left knee in 2016.

Case Keenum should continue to get the start at quarterback, but Bridgewater will probably get the chance to challenge for the starting job once he gets back up to speed.