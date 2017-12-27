Minnesota Vikings Roster, Injury News 2017: Starting Left Guard Nick Easton Fractures Ankle

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Darb02) The interior of U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Nick Easton's first season as the Minnesota Vikings' starting left guard has officially come to an end.

Easton suffered an ankle injury when defensive lineman Quinton Dial fell on his right foot in the first quarter of Saturday night's 16–0 shutout victory over the Green Bay Packers. And after the game, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed what many already suspected — Easton fractured his right ankle and he will have to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

"He's been awesome for us. He's been solid, solid up front and had an incredible year. With that being said, I think we have a couple other guys that are ready to step up and fill that gap. They did a great job tonight," Vikings quarterback Case Keenum said of Easton after Saturday's game, via Scout.com.

This is a big blow to the Vikings' offensive line before the start of the postseason, but Zimmer has noted that they are not going to add another offensive lineman.

Fortunately, the Vikings have a versatile player like Jeremiah Sirles on the roster and he's expected to fill the role left by Easton.

"I think it's jack of all trades, average at all, master at none," Sirles said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "Hopefully, now I can zero in on one (position), really focus in and put all my effort and put my whole sole purpose in life to be the best left guard I can for the Vikings," he added.

The Vikings have already placed Easton on the injured reserve list and they signed long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to take his spot on the roster.

Incumbent long snapper Kevin McDermott dislocated his left shoulder on Saturday and he's expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. However, the Vikings are still hoping to get him back in time for the playoffs.