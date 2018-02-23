Minnie Driver Fires Another Shot at Ex-Boyfriend Matt Damon During #MeToo Movement Event

Reuters/Ruben Sprich Matt Damon previously faced backlash after his controversial remarks regarding sexual harassment.

It looks like Minnie Driver isn't done with ex Matt Damon just yet as she once again calls him out regarding his controversial remarks on sexual harassment.

Just recently, Minnie Driver appeared as a guest speaker at #MeToo Movement event held in London and organized by the New York Times. While the actress had provided an intelligent insight regarding their cause, she also did not fail to take a dig at her ex-boyfriend Matt Damon and used his earlier remarks as an example.

According to Driver, Damon "represented every intelligent, nice white male who feels it is their job to comment on the way that women metabolize stuff."

"That somehow we should have a hierarchical system whereby touch on the arse is this, tits is this, you know, front bottom, back bottom, over the shirt, rape! That there would be some criteria," she added.

It should be remembered that back in December, Damon spoke with ABC news about the sexual harassment that seemed to have gripped Hollywood. He explained that the unfortunate sexual misconducts done by the powerful men in Hollywood were involved in a "spectrum of behavior" and that there is a difference in patting somebody's butt from actual rape and molestation.

Damon then became the subject of intense backlash which included that of Driver's who lectured him about how its the time for men to just sit down and listen to the women.

However, the "Good Will Hunting" actress also stressed that it is also important for men and women to work together as there is no other to move forward.

Just recently, the 48-year-old ended her affiliation with Oxfam after it was revealed that the charity organization had covered up the sexual misconduct done by its staff. Driver said that departing from the organization of which she served 20 years as an ambassador definitely broke her heart.