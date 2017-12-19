Reuters/Ruben Sprich Matt Damon is currently under fire for the remarks he's made about sexual misconduct issues in Hollywood

Minnie Driver has some tough words to say about her ex, Matt Damon, after his controversial remarks regarding sexual misconduct.

Matt Damon has been receiving a lot of fire recently after making a controversial remark regarding the sexual misconduct issue surrounding Hollywood as of late. Just recently, his ex-girlfriend, Minnie Driver, also took to Twitter to chastise the actor for his comments, and in an interview with The Guardian, the 47-year-old actress finally got to speak her mind regarding the matter.

"I've realized that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level. I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can't tell a woman about their abuse," she said. "A man cannot do that. No one can. It is so individual and so personal, it's galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends it or not," Driver added.

On Wednesday, Matt Damon appeared on "Popcorn with Peter Travers," and there, he shared his opinions about the sexual misconduct issue that has gripped Hollywood as of late. The "Jason Bourne" actor had commended the women coming out with their horrible experiences and empowering each other. However, he also explains that there is also a "spectrum of behavior" that people should take into account.

"You know, there's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?" He tells host Peter Travers. "Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?"

But Driver has a completely different opinion regarding the differentiation explained by Damon as she believes that no matter what unfortunate act had been done, it's all still wrong saying that right now, the men should let the women speak and that it is time for them to just listen.