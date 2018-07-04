Miranda Lambert Explains Why She Chose Not to Hold Press Interviews to Promote Her New Album

Wikimedia Commons / Dave Hogg Featured in the image is country music star Miranda Lambert

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert opted not to hold any press interviews to promote her current album, and she has a valid reason for it.

Speaking with Hits Daily Double's Holly Gleason, Lambert said that she told her manager Marion Kraft that she will not talk to the press until they hear a song from her latest album "The Weight of These Wings," which was written while she was dealing with her divorce with fellow country music icon Blake Shelton.

According to the 34-year-old singer, she does not want to recall all the past hurts that she experienced during that time.

"It was going to be hell, and I'd already been through hell. It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn't want to rehash," the country music star stated.

She also mentioned that she has already moved on from the painful stage in her life, which is why she has no intentions to revisit it. "I'd finally gotten to a place where I wasn't sad anymore. All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn't need to say anything," she also said.

Lambert was married to Shelton in May 2011. But after four years of being one of country music's most loved couples, they announced that they were ending their marriage in July 2015.

When she finally agreed to do an interview after the album came out in November 2016, her fears were confirmed.

"I got on the phone for the first interview. First question was, 'How do you feel about Gwen [Stefani, Shelton's current girlfriend]?' I hung up. I told Marion, 'I just can't do this,'" Lambert said in the interview.

At the moment, Lambert is dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker. Their relationship started just a few days after she and R&B singer Anderson East broke up after two years.