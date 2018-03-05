Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Heartbreak During a Concert Amid Anderson East Split Rumors

Reuters/Steve Marcus Featured in the image is singer Miranda Lambert.

Miranda Lambert has weighed in on her heartbreaks during a concert amid Anderson East breakup rumors.

After a highly publicized divorce from "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton, it seems as if Miranda Lambert had finally got another chance at love when it was revealed she had been dating musician Anderson East. Unfortunately, things may not be doing well for the two as rumors continue to circulate that they have broken up. Now, the 34-year-old is opening up on her heartbreak during a concert which was held in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Grammy award-winning singer started by telling her fans how she wants everyone to feel what she feels, saying, "I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel."

She then talks about the experience of sadness, anger, happiness and even heartbreak.

"I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That's my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately. But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one," Lambert said before performing an acoustic version of her song "Tin Man."

As of now, there is no confirmation as to whether or not she had separated with her 30-year-old boyfriend.

The two started dating in 2015, just three months after she split from Blake Shelton and in September 2017, the two marked their second anniversary together as a couple. Miranda Lambert and Anderson East, whose real name is Michael Cameron Anderson, had last been seen in public during the 2017 Country Music Awards.

Recently, fans noticed that East no longer follows the singer on Instagram.