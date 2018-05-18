Miranda Lambert's Boyfriend Files Motion to Speed Up His Divorce

Facebook/mirandalambert Miranda Lambert is being linked to the decision of her boyfriend Evan Felker to speed up his divorce against estrange wife Staci Nelson.

Miranda Lambert's new beau Evan Felker may soon be off the hook after he reportedly made a move to officially split from his wife.

Radar Online obtained the court documents stating that Felker filed a motion to end his marriage with his wife Staci Nelson on Tuesday, May 15. Based on the documents, the budding country music singing star wanted their marriage to be dissolved at the soonest possible time.

However, a source reportedly claimed that Lambert might be the one who wanted to speed up the legal procedure.

"Anyone who actually speaks to Staci knows she has wanted out of this marriage for months. Evan is the one who disappeared again and changed his phone number," the source stated. "They both planned to end this quietly. Staci has never wanted to go to court and Evan told Staci he did not want to either, so there is probably someone a little more powerful dictating all of this," the insider went on to say.

Nelson opted to stay silent about the new petition, but she shared a cryptic post on Instagram showing the cover of the book titled "Well I Was Clearly More into That Than You Were: A Love Story." This could be her subtle shade at Lambert and her estranged husband's relationship.

The online tabloid reported that Felker filed for divorce on Feb. 16; then, Nelson filed her own version of the divorce petition on Feb. 28 where she mentioned that the Turnpike Troubadours singer abandoned her. However, he denied her claims.

Felker's relationship with Lambert became controversial after it was revealed that they started seeing each other during her "Livin' Like Hippies" tour where his band opened for.

An insider reportedly told Us Weekly that the new couple began spending more time together while on tour and claimed that things suddenly "happened" between them. But during that time, Felker was still married to Nelson, and he has been since September 2016.

Another source told People that Felker and Lambert only started sending text messages before the beginning of their tour. It initially began as an innocent exchange about work. Then, it started to become flirtier before he left for their scheduled opening act.

"He knew it was flirty and crossed a line with Staci. He showed her the whole thing and felt bad about it. It wasn't sexual or anything, but he was like, 'I don't want to blow her off because this is the kind of money that can change our grandkids' lives if I'm able to write with this person,'" the source also said.

The source also claimed that the Turnpike Troubadours only has a three-day gig with Lambert, and Felker still seemed to be in love with his wife during his first two days with her on the road. However, he opted not to go back home to his wife after their last day.

At the end of their tour, Felker reportedly opted to deliberately miss his flight back home to Oklahoma to accompany Lambert for the rest of her tour. He only emailed his wife to inform her that he will not return home for the week.

Then in March, the crooner surprised Nelson with a petition for divorce.

At the moment, Lambert remains silent about her rumored involvement in Felker and Nelson's divorce proceedings.