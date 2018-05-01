Miranda Lambert's New Boyfriend Blindsided Wife With Divorce News

Facebook/mirandalambert Country music superstar Miranda Lambert

Details about Miranda Lambert's new relationship continues to get messier every minute after new reports came out regarding her new boyfriend Evan Felker.

A source reportedly told People that Felker blindsided his estranged wife Staci Nelson when he surprised her by filing for divorce in mid-February.

The source mentioned that the only reason for the end of Felker and Nelson's marriage was his newfound relationship with the country music crooner.

"The notion that [Felker and Nelson's] divorce happened for any reason other than that is complete bulls—," the source stated.

The source also mentioned that Lambert and Felker first talked to each other through text messages before he and his band called the Turnpike Troubadours opened for her during her "Livin' Like Hippies Tour" trice in early February.

According to the source, the conversation was initially all about work. But when he began leaving for tour, the conversations became flirtier.

The source also mentioned that Felker opened up about texting with Lambert before he went on tour with her.

"He knew it was flirty and crossed a line with Staci. He showed her the whole thing and felt bad about it. It wasn't sexual or anything, but he was like, 'I don't want to blow her off because this is the kind of money that can change our grandkids' lives if I'm able to write with this person,'" the source also said.

The insider also explained that Felker seemed to be in love with his wife during the first two days on the road during Lambert's tour, but he suddenly stopped calling Nelson on the third night.

At the end of their tour, Felker reportedly opted to miss his flight home to Oklahoma and joined Lambert for the rest of her tour. He simply sent Nelson an email that he was not coming home to her during that week.

In late March, Felker finally called his wife and told her that he is planning to end their marriage. This came as a surprise to his wife of one and a half years.

Meanwhile, Lambert's ex-husband Blake Shelton was dragged into the controversy after fans speculated that his cryptic tweet about "karma" was intended to diss her.

Shelton's tweet read, "Been taking the high road for a long time... I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!"

However, the "The Voice" coach claimed that people are just looking too much into his tweet.

"If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn't have been so cryptic," Shelton stated in a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside his "The Voice" co-star Kelly Clarkson. "But I can tell you it's been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it's about," he added.

However, the country music superstar also mentioned that the people were mostly incorrect in guessing that the post was about his ex-wife.

Lambert has yet to address the rumors about her new love life.