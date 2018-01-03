Sunohara-sou no Kanrinin-san Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, “Sunohara-sou no Kanrinin-san (Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou),” based on the four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Nekoume.

A teaser website has been launched for the upcoming Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Sunohara-sou no Kanrinin-san (Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou)."

The official site came along with the launch of the series' Twitter page and a teaser visual featuring the titular caretaker, Ayaka Sunohara. Moreover, it has also been confirmed that Japanese animation studio, SILVER LINK, whose more recent works include "Battle Girl High School," "Restaurant to Another World," and "Two Car," will be animating the series.

Confirmed cast members include Rina Satou, who will be voicing Ayaka; Eri Kitamura, who will be providing the voice of Aki Shiina; and Ayane Sakura will be taking on the role of Ayaka's younger sister, Nana.

Both Satou and Kitamura have previously played their roles in a drama CD that was bundled with the manga series' second volume. Sakura joined the two of them on the announcement video that was released last November. Sakura's character, Nana, was introduced only in volume three, which predated the previously released audio CD.

The series, which is based on the four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Nekoume, tells the story of a middle school boy named Aki, who dreams of becoming manlier even at his young age. The narrative then features his interactions with Ayaka, the rather maternal caretaker of the Sunohara dormitory, as well as with his older female schoolmates in his quest to realize his dream.

The manga series debuted on Ichijinsha's "Manga 4-Koma Palette" magazine in 2014 and has since been published in three collected volumes.

Will Aki be able to become manlier in the long run? What lessons and realizations will he have as he continues to talk and interact with older women, especially the titular caretaker, who probably just sees her as either a son or a younger brother?

"Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou" is expected to premiere in Summer 2018. More information will be made available in the coming days.