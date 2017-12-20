REUTERS/Darren Decker/The Miss Universe Organization/Handout via Reuters Comedian Steve Harvey (C) poses with the 80 contestants of Miss Universe 2015 in this handout photo provided by The Miss Universe Organization prior to rehearsal at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 19, 2015.

Iraq's representative to the Miss Universe 2017 pageant recently discussed the threat-filled backlash she faced from her home country after posting a selfie with Miss Israel.

Sarah Idan became the first Iraqi beauty queen to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant in 45 years. During a pre-pageant photo shoot last month, she decided to take what she thought was a harmless selfie with fellow beauty queen Adar Gandelsman, known as Miss Israel.

In a recent interview with CNN, Idan said that she and her family received death threats for the photo she shared on Instagram with the caption: "Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel."

The immediate response she got, according to Idan, was from the Miss Iraq organization that reportedly contacted her and told her to remove the social media post or else she could lose her title.

"The director of the Miss Iraq Organization called me and said they're getting heat from the ministry. He said I have to take the picture down or they will strip me of my title," Idan shared.

Her family was not spared from the backlash. According to Idan, people from Iraq immediately identified her relatives. She even asked her mother to leave the country soon.

Idan recalled: "I told her I'm sorry and asked if she wants me to leave the competition. I was ready to drop out right then."

To this day, Iraq and Israel have yet to enter a formal diplomatic relationship. Back in the US- and UK-led 2003 Iraq War, there were reports that Israel favored the invasion and allegedly rendered help through the sharing of intelligence information.

Despite taking heat for the social media post, Idan refused to remove the photo and it is still available in her Instagram timeline.

While Idan decided not to discuss the selfie incident to the media at the time of the pageant, she posted a message through Instagram explaining that she does not support the Israeli government per se but would like to send a message that she and Gandelsman are advocates of peace.

Idan and Gandelsman did not place in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant.