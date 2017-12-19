Miss Iraq's Family Flees Their Home Country After Controversial Selfie

Reuters/Marko Djurica People stand by a big cross in the town of Qaraqosh, Iraq, on April 13, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Miss Iraq, Sarah Idan, is now facing death threats following a controversial photo that she posted on her social media account. Further reports also confirm that due to the severity of the situation, Idan's family has been forced to flee her country.

"The two of those things together caused a mess for her back home where people made threats against her and her family that if she didn't return home and take down the photos, they would remove her (Miss Iraq) title, that they would kill her," Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman, told Israeli TV, as reported by The Times of Israel. "Out of fear, they left Iraq at least until the situation calms down."

The conflict was due to a picture that was taken during the pre-pageant photo shoot that was held in Las Vegas. Gandelsman revealed that Idan had wanted to take picture with her to prove that it was possible to live together despite the conflict of their respective countries. In the caption, Idan wrote, "Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel." Six days before the pageant, Idan was contacted by the Miss Iraq Organization who threatened to remove her title if she did not take down the photo.

Idan said that her family was recognized in the streets and due to a seemingly harmless photo, they have been in considerable danger. Idan went on to share that she told her family to get out of the country and that she was contacted by the president of the organization, who told her that they were getting criticisms from the streets. The next day, Idan posted a statement in which she clarified that she did not mean to express support for the ideals of the Israeli government.

Today, Idan and her family continue to live in fear but has expressed that she had no regrets. The photo remained on her social media account.