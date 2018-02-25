'Mission: Impossible 6' Finally Wraps Principal Photography

Facebook/missionimpossiblemovie A promo image for "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"

The principal photography for "Mission: Impossible 6—Fallout" has finally wrapped. Filming for the highly anticipated "Mission: Impossible" sequel concludes weeks after the release of the first official trailer for the film.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is set to hit theaters in July, and fans caught a glimpse of it earlier this month during the Super Bowl. The trailer for the film dropped during the event, showing a spectacular helicopter scene. Fans presumed that the said sequence was what director Christopher McQuarrie was referring to when he recently said that there's a "stunt" that they still needed to shoot.

In a recent post, McQuarrie said that while they had already finished the "splinter unit," they still needed more time to shoot the "stunt." "3000 setups 13 helicopters 6 pregnancies 5 hiatuses 4 weeks of aerial photography 3 continents 2 winters 1 broken ankle. To the most amazing main unit on the planet, thank you for all your hard work. That's a wrap. Splinter unit, mount up. Time to shoot the stunt," he said on Instagram.

It can be recalled that the production of "Mission: Impossible 6—Fallout" had hit a lot of snags before the production team finally ironed things out. The delays were mostly due to the injury that "Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise had to endure while filming. Back in 2017, the actor met an accident on the set that caused his ankle to break while doing a routine stunt. In performing the said stunt, Cruise reportedly had to go from complete beginner to expert helicopter pilot in a small span of time.

"Mission: Impossible 6" will see the return of Cruise and "Justice League" star Henry Cavill. Also returning to the popular franchise are Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Illsa Faust, Michelle Monaghan as Julia, Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley and Sean Harris as Solomon Lane.

"Mission: Impossible 6" arrives in theaters on July 27.