'Mission: Impossible 6,' 'Jurassic Park,' and 'Incredibles 2' Trailer Might Be In Super Bowl LII

Recent reports have revealed that Paramount and Universal are gearing up to present several trailers during the upcoming Super Bowl. Among the list of trailers that will be shown for the highly anticipated event is "Mission: Impossible 6."

According to Variety, the upcoming broadcast of Super Bowl LII on NBC will likely be comprised of movie trailers, among other ads, including automobile and telecom marketers. Universal has yet to reveal the movie trailers that will be featured, but speculation indicate that they might choose to show several of the highly anticipated and upcoming films, "Fifty Shades Freed" and "Jurassic Park." Considering that the former is scheduled to be shown just a few days after the Super Bowl, fans are expecting its trailer to be in the number one spot for Universal.

On the other hand, Paramount has also declined to offer more details other than their participation. However, "Sherlock Gnomes," an animated feature slated for March, and "Mission: Impossible 6," which is scheduled for late 2018, is expected to be featured during the Super Bowl broadcast. Regardless, both Paramount and Universal have had a history in making the most out of the Super Bowl, using the broadcast for Super Bowl LI along with Walt Disney. They have yet to repond for further comment on the matter, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, further reports have revealed that Disney and Warner Bros. seem to be intent on keeping their plans under wraps for now, as they have yet to announce any plans for Super Bowl LII. However, Disney has "Incredible 2" along with multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films to choose from. As for Warner Bros., the fans' best bet is "Tomb Raider" and "Ready Player One.

Super Bowl LII is scheduled for a broadcast on NBC on Feb. 4.