'Mission: Impossible 6' Movie Update: Tom Cruise Hurts Himself In Another Stunt Accident

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tom Cruise hurt himself once again on the set of "Mission: Impossible 6," reports claimed.

TMZ revealed that the critically acclaimed actor slipped on something before he leaped out of a window during the filming of one of the scenes for the upcoming movie in London on Sunday.

Based on the photos of the incident, the actor was about to jump out of the window's ledge with a safety harness attached on his body. But Cruise seemed to have crashed on one side of the building as he launches himself to prepare for the jump.

According to the report, a cameraman who was on location spotted the 55-year-old actor using crutches after the incident. However, the online tabloid could not confirm the information since no picture of the actor on crutches can be seen.

This is not the first time that Cruise was injured while filming the sixth installment of the "Mission Impossible" movie franchise. Previous reports revealed that he also hurt himself in August as he was shooting a sequence where he needed to jump off the top of a building. Instead of landing safely on the ground, he bowled into a nearby wall at a very uncomfortable angle. This caused him to have an injury.

Film director Christopher McQuarrie talked about the incident in an interview with Empire, saying that Cruise earned the injury after three attempts to perfect the scene.

"On the fourth try, he hit the building at a slightly different angle and he broke his ankle," the filmmaker stated. "He knew the instant that he hit the building that his ankle was broken. You can see it on his face... he knew in that instant: "Well, we're not coming back here. We're not doing this again today.'"

The previous injury caused the entire production to halt, but there are no updates yet if Cruise's current injury will be another reason for the delay of the film's production.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is scheduled for release on July 27, 2018.