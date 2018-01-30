Facebook/Mission Impossible Shown is Tom Cruise in a promotional image for "Mission Impossible 6." The movie also includes Superman actor Henry Cavill.

Twitter was flooded with several memes recently after Paramount Pictures released a promotional image for the upcoming "Mission Impossible 6," which features Henry Cavill.

Fans have poked fun at the promotional image featuring Cavill for "Mission Impossible 6." As seen on the released photo, Cavill is sporting a mustache that, for some DC fans, is one of the culprits why "Justice League," which featured the return of Cavill's Superman, failed to impress critically and commercially.

To recall, one of the many things "Justice League" was criticized for was the odd appearance of Cavill's Superman, thanks to the digital-removal of his mustache. According to reports, Warner Bros had to resort to process as Paramount Pictures prohibited the actor from shaving since he was also filming "Mission Impossible 6" when the re-shoots for "Justice League" were filmed.

the moustache-gate summarised pic.twitter.com/hyXkdzORIw — Syn | it's a meme becky (@synistere) January 27, 2018

While the memes on Cavill's "Mission Impossible 6" photos were nothing short of funny, some could not hold back their criticisms on Paramount Pictures, accusing the studio as one of the culprits for "Justice League's" outcome.

"So, that's the mustache that ruined 'Justice League,'" commented one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, although many people were distracted with how Superman looked in some of his scenes in "Justice League," there is no denying that, on the whole, the actor's portrayal of the DC superhero in the movie is considered to be one of the most lauded. For many, "Justice League" finally got Superman right after he was depicted as a dark and serious superhero in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

With rumors claiming that Warner Bros is about to officially announce a "Man of Steel" sequel, fans may get to see Cavill as Superman once more on the big screen, without the awkward look of a digitally-removed mustache this time.

Before that, though, Cavill will appear as August Walker in "Mission Impossible 6," which is slated to hit the theaters this summer.