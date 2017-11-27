'Mission: Impossible 6' News, Release Date: First Official Teaser Photo Released

Facebook/MissionImpossible Tom Cruise injured his ankle while performing a stunt for "Mission: Impossible 6."

With filming for "Mission: Impossible 6" is currently underway, it shouldn't come as a surprise for fans if teaser photos for the upcoming film already begin to surface. Just this week, film director Christopher McQuarrie shared a new picture for the forthcoming installment, showing the reunion of Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg.

The photo is the first official photo from the film since Cruise sustained a severe injury during filming back in August. In the new black and white photo, Ethan Huntput (Cruise) is simply standing in front of Benji Dunn (Pegg).

While it does not reveal anything about the upcoming film, it does tease that the two characters are ready to get back into action for "Mission: Impossible 6." It also indicates that despite Cruise's injury earlier this year, filming is still on track for next year's release.

Following the unsuccessful release of "Spectre" in 2015, "Mission: Impossible 6" is shaping up to be the next biggest spy movie. Details about the plot are still kept under wraps, but considering the first official photo by McQuarrie, fans can expect the production to stick to the July 2018 release and release the first official trailer for the film before the end of this year.

According to reports, the first teaser trailer for "Mission: Impossible 6" might be attached to one of the big titles arriving in theaters next month. That isn't far from possible, considering the length of time they have been filming.

The cast of the upcoming film has been in production long enough to cut a trailer together, and some reports suggest that the director had some time to polish some of the previously-shot footage when filming was temporarily halted due to Cruise's injury.

"Mission: Impossible 6" also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Sean Harris, and Alex Baldwin. The film is set to hit theaters on July 27, 2018.