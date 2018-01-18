'Mission: Impossible 6' News: Tom Cruise Is Back to Performing Outrageous Stunts in New Film

(Photo: Facebook/missionimpossiblemovie) Tom Cruise stars in the "Mission Impossible" franchise as Ethan Hunt.

Five months after breaking his ankle on set, Tom Cruise is now back to filming insane stunts on "Mission: Impossible 6."

Production on the next "Mission: Impossible" installment was abruptly put to a halt last year when the lead actor sustained an on-set injury. He broke his ankle while performing a stunt on his own. Despite his injury, Cruise did not let anything stop him from springing back into action.

Reports confirmed that Cruise resumed filming in the action film in London on Sunday. Photos of the A-lister show him leaping out of a window in Blackfriars before eventually falling at the first hurdle. He appeared to be trying to jump out of a window but tripped on the run-up instead. Staff immediately approached and checked him over.

Cinemablend points out that Cruise probably broke his ankle last year while doing part of the helicopter chase. He was shooting a scene that required him to jump from one rooftop to another, which led to a bad landing and a broken ankle.

With only a few months before the movie officially drops, there is going to be a lot of work left to do if the cast and crew are still filming at this point. It's worth noting though, that the "Mission: Impossible" series does not heavily rely on CGI, so they will likely finish it right on time.

Cruise is known for performing most of his own stunts in films. In a previous interview, the stunt coordinator for "Million Impossible: Rogue Nation" said, "With a megastar like Cruise, someone has to make sure the stunts are done as safely as possible. Tom didn't want to have the feeling of being too safe. He said it would ruin his performance ... Everything you see is real. It was all Tom."

"Mission: Impossible 6" officially hits the big screen on July 27, 2018.